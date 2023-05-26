-New app icon
-Can only toggle camera or hover in movement or placement mode (not feedback)
-Packing farm cube packs crops.
-Fix watering sound on SFX channel
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 26 May 2023
Build 0.19982
