Vaccine Rebirth update for 26 May 2023

Another small patch

Vaccine Rebirth update for 26 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-friction of the player reduced to improve navigation (thanks -Reverend Speed- for the suggestions)
-small modifications in the room’s collision
-items menu modification so longer item text would not overlap the amount number
-increased map symbols

