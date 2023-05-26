Another small patch

-friction of the player reduced to improve navigation (thanks -Reverend Speed- for the suggestions)
-small modifications in the room’s collision
-items menu modification so longer item text would not overlap the amount number
-increased map symbols
Vaccine Rebirth update for 26 May 2023
