Legendary Hoplite: Ajax's Trial is OUT NOW!

Hear ye, hear ye, Warriors!

Today marks the first day in your epic journey as a warchief, a savior, a legend for the citizens of Ithaca and beat the one and only Ajax.

Unleash your might and valor as you slash through mythical monsters in a series of captivating levels while upgrading your army to its full potential.

Engage in intense combat, wielding your weapons with precision and strategic prowers to overcome the relentless adversaries standing in your path.

Upgrade your army of phalanxes and reach its maximum potential.

Unlock bonus levels, concealed within the depths of the game.

Unravel the deep-rooted vendetta of Ajax, as you strive to uncover the truth and restore balance to your citizens beyond the gates.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2422080/Legendary_Hoplite_Ajaxs_Trial/

About Legendary Hoplite

A combination of Action RPG and Tower Defense: slay monsters, find weapons, upgrade your armies, defend your base… Prevent humanity from extinction at the hands of monsters from Greek mythology and ancient tribes. Don't let them cross the gate, commander!

Stay tuned for the release date to take your place on the battlefield, where the clash of steel and the roar and become a Hero!

