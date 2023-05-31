Update #6 is available for download!

Share · View all patches · Build 11327555 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Good news: We just released Update #6 for Construction Simulator here on Steam. This huge update not only includes numerous game improvements but also new content and features - such as the seasonal “Event Stage” contract (playable on both maps, only available this June!), two Mixer Pumps for your vehicle fleet, as well as Online Radio and Tobii Eye Tracker support on PC!

The trailer is showing the most importand new features included in Update #6:

[previewyoutube=NcCetPZw6OE;full] ]

Patch notes - Update #6:

New Features:

New vehicles added:

Concrete mixer pump “DAF CF 430 FAC 8x2/CIFA MK25H Carbotech”

Concrete mixer pump “SCANIA P500 B8x2*6NA/FBP 24”

Tobii Eye Tracking Support:

Added Tobii Eye Tracking support with various features to allow for a more immersive experience and alternative means of control.

Online Radio:

Radio feature: It is now possible to listen to your own radio stations. Up to four radio stations, in the form of streaming web sites can be added in the settings menu.

Fixes and game improvements:

Rework of the way, requests for specific action of players are handled in multiplayer to prevent many problems related to permissions, timings and synchronization

Vegetation is now visible in the mirrors

Fixed the shovel of Doosan DL550-5 Wheel Loader not being able to tilt down completely

Fixed incorrect behaviour of the buttons in photo mode

Fixed some of the problems preventing players to join a multiplayer game

Added more categories in settings to improve overview

Improved behaviour of push up and slowdown when working with bulk

Reduced memory load of the game to prevent crashes

Fixes for some achievements that were not triggered correctly every time

Fixed multiple crashes and freezes

Fix of remaining objects after leaving or switching the scenario were fixed

Improved logging for crashes to get more information for fixing

Fixed some problems when restarting a section of a job

Bug fixes and improvements in jobs

Multiple problems with vehicles were fixed

General bug fixes and improvements

We wish you a good time playing!

Your Construction Simulator team