Bunch of fixes!

Hello all!

We have gone through the community notes and fixed a bunch of bugs and issues that were encountered. Sorry for the delay!

The bugs we fixed are in these threads:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1627510/discussions/0/6790907198738048842/

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1627510/discussions/0/3826413307961533172/

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1627510/discussions/0/6790907198737672584/

If you find anything else, don't hesistate to post.

We're on it!

Thanks again for playing Deathchron :)

-Josh