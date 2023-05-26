Bunch of fixes!

Hello all!
We have gone through the community notes and fixed a bunch of bugs and issues that were encountered. Sorry for the delay!
The bugs we fixed are in these threads:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1627510/discussions/0/6790907198738048842/
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1627510/discussions/0/3826413307961533172/
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1627510/discussions/0/6790907198737672584/
If you find anything else, don't hesistate to post.
We're on it!
Thanks again for playing Deathchron :)
-Josh
Changed files in this update