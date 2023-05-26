 Skip to content

Deathchron update for 26 May 2023

Bunch of fixes!

Build 11327466

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!
We have gone through the community notes and fixed a bunch of bugs and issues that were encountered. Sorry for the delay!

The bugs we fixed are in these threads:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1627510/discussions/0/6790907198738048842/

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1627510/discussions/0/3826413307961533172/

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1627510/discussions/0/6790907198737672584/

If you find anything else, don't hesistate to post.
We're on it!
Thanks again for playing Deathchron :)
-Josh

Changed files in this update

