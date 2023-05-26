 Skip to content

GOAL! The Club Manager update for 26 May 2023

Bugfix to version 0.18.39.159 – 26.05.2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Goal fans!

Today we have a small bugfix bringing these changes:

General
New
Bugfix
  • Distributed team tasks are now saved and loaded correctly
  • If hundreds of U23 kickers were added to the professional team because of a bug, they will be removed
  • When contracts of U23 kickers expire, these U23 kickers are correctly removed from the club
  • Expired kicker contracts are no longer automatically renewed
  • The end of the U23 contracts is set to the correct date now
  • Filter settings of squads, transfer, transfer search and scout screens are now persistent

