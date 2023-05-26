Bugfix to version 0.18.39.159 – 26.05.2023

Hello Goal fans!
Today we have a small bugfix bringing these changes:
General
New
Bugfix
- Distributed team tasks are now saved and loaded correctly
- If hundreds of U23 kickers were added to the professional team because of a bug, they will be removed
- When contracts of U23 kickers expire, these U23 kickers are correctly removed from the club
- Expired kicker contracts are no longer automatically renewed
- The end of the U23 contracts is set to the correct date now
- Filter settings of squads, transfer, transfer search and scout screens are now persistent
Changed files in this update