Discover the origin. Return to "La Rata Escarlata".



"La Rata Escarlata" is the new free update included in Your Computer Might Be At Risk. Accessible from the main menu, this final and independent chapter takes place in a new location not seen in the main game: the bar in the middle of the desert “La Rata Escarlata”.

This new chapter explores the origins of the game’s story and contains the most elaborate and complex puzzles. Here is a summary:

Free DLC included in Your Computer Might Be At Risk for all players.

DLC directly playable from the main menu at any time. This new chapter reveals details from the origin of the game story and include some difficult puzzles, so we recommend to play after completing the full game .

. Unique new location: the bar in the middle of the desert “La Rata Escarlata”.

Complex new puzzles in a cyclic chapter.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42345437/348e486132688a08da7d53b0fbdab6dc9038e06b.jpg[/img]

In addition, the update comes with version 1.5.4 of the game which includes the following improvements:

Added a new "Touch Mode" configurable from the options menu that allows players to play the entire game by touching the screen. This mode is recommended for handheld PC's with touch screen .

. Fixed missing char 'œ' in the French translation.

General minor performance improvements.

General bugfixes.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42345437/c340c9b15cf218120c11bfa08772c5778595bc24.jpg[/img]