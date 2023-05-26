 Skip to content

Future Racer 2000 update for 26 May 2023

Patch v1.04 - getting centered

the little dot cursor thing would get all fricked up if you changed to a non 16:9 aspect ratio. that is now FIXED. thanks to asciss0rs for the heads up!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952591 Depot 1952591
  • Loading history…
