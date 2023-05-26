A new Car and a new Race are available: Jurassic Tracks
In this unique gaming experience, you'll find yourself behind the wheel of a specially reinforced race car, built to withstand the rigorous conditions of a time when the earth was wild and unpredictable. Each track is a daring journey through dense forests of towering ferns, across rugged terrain echoing with the thunderous footsteps of massive dinosaurs, and over steep mountains belching plumes of smoldering lava.
