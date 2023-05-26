 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 26 May 2023

Game Update | 0.23.05.26.03

Share · View all patches · Build 11327381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog (Version 0.23.05.26.03)

New:
  • Bait and lures now only show fish available on the current map
  • Added text for baits upon entering the map: "Not attractive for fish on this map"
  • Added 4 sinkers for bottom fishing
Changes:
  • Renamed category from "Feeders" to "Bottom & Feeder"
  • Added new subcategory "Sinkers"
  • Temporarily disabled subcategory "Feeder baskets"
  • The "SPACE" button now blinks after the scene loads
  • Small fish always give a minimum of 1XP and 1$
  • Shop search now supports hook sizes
  • Adjustments for bottom fishing
  • Adjustments for an underwater camera
  • Adjustments for topwater lures
Fixes:
  • Fixed display of fish names on baits
  • Fixed collision for an underwater camera
  • Fixed tutorial issue with spinning
  • Fixed other minor issues
  • Corrected some translations.

