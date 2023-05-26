Game Update | 0.23.05.26.03

Changelog (Version 0.23.05.26.03)
New:
- Bait and lures now only show fish available on the current map
- Added text for baits upon entering the map: "Not attractive for fish on this map"
- Added 4 sinkers for bottom fishing
Changes:
- Renamed category from "Feeders" to "Bottom & Feeder"
- Added new subcategory "Sinkers"
- Temporarily disabled subcategory "Feeder baskets"
- The "SPACE" button now blinks after the scene loads
- Small fish always give a minimum of 1XP and 1$
- Shop search now supports hook sizes
- Adjustments for bottom fishing
- Adjustments for an underwater camera
- Adjustments for topwater lures
Fixes:
- Fixed display of fish names on baits
- Fixed collision for an underwater camera
- Fixed tutorial issue with spinning
- Fixed other minor issues
- Corrected some translations.
Changed files in this update