Elypse update for 26 May 2023

HotFix Elypse1.0.9

A new patch has been deployed:

-Fix resolution system
-Cooldown Nyx help abilty reset on death
-fix some colliders
-fix fightroom enemy respawning
-Fix some missing killzones

Cheers,
Hot Chili Games

