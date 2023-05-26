HotFix Elypse1.0.9

A new patch has been deployed:
-Fix resolution system
-Cooldown Nyx help abilty reset on death
-fix some colliders
-fix fightroom enemy respawning
-Fix some missing killzones
Cheers,
Hot Chili Games
Changed files in this update