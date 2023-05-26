V0.99 Endless mode hotfixes V2

Another batch of fixes based on your feedback! After this we stop postponing V0.100 and finally add the tipple digits!
- Blackbeards gun item now takes bomb enhancements into account, and increased damage
- Card User item can no longer be used without a card
- The stat boosting active items (grog/beer/rum) now use the same time logic as the cards, making it more consistent and bug-proof
- The enter text for the deck now displays the game mode when doing endless mode
- Another fix for the purple heart calculations for Lifeless, as it still wasn't working correctly after the last fix.
- Fixed keys/coins not showing up in normal mode after playing endless mode
- Decreased PointBlank item travel distance to make it a bit more balanced
- Fixed oil ground settings the player on fire
- Purple heart items can no longer be sold to the seller npc if you do not have the purple hearts to lose, preventing a free-money glitch
- Added new Rich Presence lines for Steam to show everyone you're playing endless mode, and your current wave!
- Fixed Rich Presence not showing the co-op setting while in the harbour
- Added a small tween for the character info overlay in the harbour area
- Fixed a big overhead issue with the interactable objects, so fps should be better when nearby an interactable
