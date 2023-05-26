 Skip to content

Leviathan's Sword update for 26 May 2023

V0.99 Endless mode hotfixes V2

V0.99 Endless mode hotfixes V2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another batch of fixes based on your feedback! After this we stop postponing V0.100 and finally add the tipple digits!

  • Blackbeards gun item now takes bomb enhancements into account, and increased damage
  • Card User item can no longer be used without a card
  • The stat boosting active items (grog/beer/rum) now use the same time logic as the cards, making it more consistent and bug-proof
  • The enter text for the deck now displays the game mode when doing endless mode
  • Another fix for the purple heart calculations for Lifeless, as it still wasn't working correctly after the last fix.
  • Fixed keys/coins not showing up in normal mode after playing endless mode
  • Decreased PointBlank item travel distance to make it a bit more balanced
  • Fixed oil ground settings the player on fire
  • Purple heart items can no longer be sold to the seller npc if you do not have the purple hearts to lose, preventing a free-money glitch
  • Added new Rich Presence lines for Steam to show everyone you're playing endless mode, and your current wave!
  • Fixed Rich Presence not showing the co-op setting while in the harbour
  • Added a small tween for the character info overlay in the harbour area
  • Fixed a big overhead issue with the interactable objects, so fps should be better when nearby an interactable

