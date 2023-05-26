Patch 1.4.5 adds two new side-quests.

The number of bullets in this patch is only small, but that doesn’t mean we have been idle. Far from it! We’ve added two brand-new, interlinked adventures. They span the bridge between the stuff we have been working on for a few weeks: more dynamic behavior inside a level and a larger impact these adventures can have on the world map. We’re actually very happy with how these adventures fit into the whole, and we plan on expanding on this formula quite extensively.

To find the latest content you need to generate a new world. If you use the latest content modifier you are almost guaranteed to get a world where these adventures are spawned. Just explore the region that has fallen under a new type of curse…

Gameplay Changes

New adventure content: Veiled in Darkness

New adventure content: Whispers in the Dark

It’s more common to dig up iron ore.

Bug Fixes