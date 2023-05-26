 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Etherion update for 26 May 2023

Beta patch 0.4.5.1.2 (hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 11327210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now save the game yourself from the pause menu (all normal auto saving is still in place)
Your location will now save, but the first load in may default you to the tutorial cave.
All non functioning quests have been removed, current quests have been fixed to display properly
Dynamic events now will have a one time popup to explain how to advance them. these have also been fixed so they should progress normally.
Some town dialog in autumn has been fix from displaying incorrectly.
I'll be trying to finish one crystal quest line (one meaning the 7-12 shard quest chain) for MSQ per week

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link