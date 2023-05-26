Beta patch 0.4.5.1.2 (hotfix)

You can now save the game yourself from the pause menu (all normal auto saving is still in place)

Your location will now save, but the first load in may default you to the tutorial cave.

All non functioning quests have been removed, current quests have been fixed to display properly

Dynamic events now will have a one time popup to explain how to advance them. these have also been fixed so they should progress normally.

Some town dialog in autumn has been fix from displaying incorrectly.

I'll be trying to finish one crystal quest line (one meaning the 7-12 shard quest chain) for MSQ per week