Public Beta Patch 1.023

Hey guys, we have just released a new update to the public beta!
The update contains big changes including an Input Mapping System for Keyboard and Mouse as well as a full localization for the DT5 touchscreen and the IBIS.
▶️ Controls
Added an Input Mapping system! You can now freely change the keybindings to your liking
▶️ HUD
Fixed unusual behaviour when reversing a train
Added ability to make Service runs (just add +4000 to the train number)
Fixed bug that the HUD forced players to open doors on the siding tracks
▶️ Localisation
Localized DT5 touchscreen to English. For now English and German are functional. Other Languages will be added soon
Localized IBIS, same as above, English and German for now.
Localized InputMapper in English and German for now.
▶️ Other fixes
Improved AI Train behaviour
Improved AI Spawning, should fix issues with trains getting stuck at Mundsburg or Rödingsmarkt
🇽 Known or Possible Issues
The InputMapper does only partially support controller
There might be other bugs with the InputMapper
InputMapper EasterEgg
Enjoy the new update!
Changed depots in scripting branch