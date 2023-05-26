Public Beta Patch 1.023

Share · View all patches · Build 11327205 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 14:46:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey guys, we have just released a new update to the public beta!

The update contains big changes including an Input Mapping System for Keyboard and Mouse as well as a full localization for the DT5 touchscreen and the IBIS.

▶️ Controls

Added an Input Mapping system! You can now freely change the keybindings to your liking

▶️ HUD

Fixed unusual behaviour when reversing a train

Added ability to make Service runs (just add +4000 to the train number)

Fixed bug that the HUD forced players to open doors on the siding tracks

▶️ Localisation

Localized DT5 touchscreen to English. For now English and German are functional. Other Languages will be added soon

Localized IBIS, same as above, English and German for now.

Localized InputMapper in English and German for now.

▶️ Other fixes

Improved AI Train behaviour

Improved AI Spawning, should fix issues with trains getting stuck at Mundsburg or Rödingsmarkt

🇽 Known or Possible Issues

The InputMapper does only partially support controller

There might be other bugs with the InputMapper

InputMapper EasterEgg

Enjoy the new update!