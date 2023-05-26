Patch 06 - Hard survival mode, Stone building, Custom effigies and lots more

Share · View all patches · Build 11327187 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

This patch adds new stone pickups and the ability to build stone structures. We also added custom effigies, a first pass of hard survival plus a bunch of cooking improvements and lots more. For the full list, check below.

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Features

Hard survival difficulty mode added

Stone pickups added to world

Buildable stone fireplace, stone walls, stone beams, and stone columns

Custom effigies

Advanced log sled can now hold logs, rocks, stones, sticks and bones

Improvements

Countdown clocks added to dining area of food and dining

Blown apart limbs added to exploded bathroom in bunker luxury

The cooking pot and flask can now be dumped out with right mouse button

Cooking pot will now be placed on the fire immediately if the player is holding the pot while interacting with the fire

If a fire is broken while the pot is cooking, the pots contents is reset back to water. The recipe is retained if the pot was done cooking when the fire is destroyed

Added some water movement to the pot when not boiling

Visual and audio improvements to steady water drip FX in caves

Improvements and fixes to Lava sound and visuals

Adding thunder sounds to lightning strikes in space city view of gold room cutscene

Rain catcher will no longer show the refill icon until there is at least enough water for one drink

The pot can now be re-added to the fire even if it has a completed recipe in it

The hotkey UI will no longer show up in quick select and grab bag menus and only be visible when in the inventory

Added loading hints for Comfort rating and Sleeping indoors vs outdoors

Added a loading hint for cooking bonuses

Fish traps now run in game time instead of real time to work better with pausing and sleeping

Fish caught in traps will no longer go rotten

Added UI for current cooking bonuses

Improved UI for cooking recipes

Added a new equip/unequip animation for shotgun that is simpler and matches the idle held pose, so blending feels smoother and less awkward

Cannibals will sometimes drag their dying friends away from the player

General optimizations to reduce AI update cost

Kelvin can now pickup stones

Kelvin can now fill the log sled with sticks, rocks, and stones

Reduced some oversaturated animal spawn areas and spread them out more

Fixed dead bodies in beach cave floating in multiplayer games when host player is not in the cave

Player effigies cause fear to cannibals based on number of body parts

Spearing multiple fish will visually stack on spear instead of all overlapping

AI are no longer blocked by defensive stick spikes, but still take damage

Balance

Sleeping outdoors will now give less rest than sleeping indoors

The amount of rest gained by the player is now modified by their current comfort rating (certain soups and clothing can affect comfort rating)

Lowered chance of meds in crates

Large Demons can now sometimes appear above ground after end game

Lumberjack juice recipe has been reworked so that it's easier to make in peaceful games

Added hard survival to start difficulty settings

Cooking buff durations changed from 8 hours to 4 hours in game time.

Hard survival; Reduced food spawns in crates. No Item storage crate respawn on load in this game mode. Lowered fish and animal spawns. Decreased target health and stamina regen speeds while cold. Increased penalty for raw/rotten meats

Fixes

Added some missing translations for cooking

Fix for player not getting any effects from drinking the last bit of liquid from their pot or flask

GPS locators placed on standing sticks now show the selected icon and retain it after saving and loading and improved positioning of 3d model on stick

Fix for being able to interact with the cooking pot when refilling a container from the pot

Fix for the grab bag opening rather than the player eating from the pot if the player was looking at the pot the entire time it was cooking

Fixed utility page button color

Changed the stick amounts needed in book from 48 to 60 for advanced log sled

Fixed skinning on gold armor pickup

Fix for some lake volumes poking out through terrain

Fixed spelling of Protein Shake recipe

Fixed lens flare occlusion not working if blood or cold post processing was active

Fixed player getting stuck when quickly closing the grab bag after opening it on things such as storage, fires, and Virginia

Fix for perishables getting desynced on shelves when a multiplayer client removes and fake drops them

Fix for player getting into an unrecoverable state if they eat something in the inventory immediately after loading a save game

Fixed issue with screen space reflection not always disabling correctly

Various memory improvements

Fixed issues with doors and hatches getting into a desynced state for multiplayer clients in some cases

Fixed stumps not appearing outside after loading a save game inside a bunker or cave

Fixed female cannibal broken neck and head gimbal flipping in hit with Molotov cocktail reaction animation

Fixed a bug where equipping the lighter with the rope gun held looked odd

Fixed some popping on crossbow animations

Fixed Kelvin unable to pickup and drop arrows

Fix for Muddy Cannibals stay near trees action only staying near the trees by player, and sometimes triggering too often

Fixed case where audio on knight V could get stuck on

Fixed audio when cutting tree with chainsaw

Fixed navigation cutting when placing walls in ground that slopes up

The players grab bag is now closed when interacting with a fire that has gone out

After loading a save game, when drinking from a pot on a fire, the player will now receive the correct recipe stats instead of water

Audio