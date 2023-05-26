Weekly Update : May 26th

💡 Key Changes

-Dungeon and item balance adjustments.

-Added sound settings and fixed sound bugs.

-Improved translations.

-Kukul quest blocked

🩸 Critical Issues

-Game freezes when using Mei's Restaurant.

-Game freezes during Kukul quest sequence.

-Disable BGM Volume control(...)

Hello, this is NINEHECTARE.

We have made many fixes and improvements, considering the areas where we were lacking. Most of the modifications were focused on the underlying systems rather than the visible aspects.

Particularly, we faced serious data corruption issues, where fixing one bug often led to the occurrence of new bugs. It required extensive work, akin to dismantling and reassembling the entire game.

Moving forward, we plan to strengthen the character content as the main focus, based on what many players desire, rather than dungeon exploration and life-related content. We also intend to slightly lower the difficulty of battles.

Furthermore, we have reached an agreement with a cooperative illustrator, and we plan to create various illustrations that can be seen in-game in the near future. The following are the upcoming illustrations:

Agnes - Meet

Nicole - Meet

Stein - Meet

Mei - Start of Cooking

In the future, <Grey Haven> direction will be a cute-centered adventure game, and after stabilizing the build, character-specific story quests and resource gathering and crafting through non-combat areas will become the main additional content.

However, it seems that some more time is needed until stabilization, but we will try to restore the game to normal as quickly as possible.

Here are the detailed bug fixes and improvements:

🛠️ Bug Fixes

-Improved English translations.

-Fixed the issue where sound became excessively loud or quiet.

-Resolved the problem where the effect of the altar persisted when escaping from a dungeon.

-Fixed issues where some life-related content did not function properly.

-Resolved the problem where the Memory Altar did not apply correctly.

-Fixed the issue where right-clicking on some weapons did not function properly.

-Corrected some item and quest display issues.

-Fixed the bug where the bloom effect turned off.

-Removed the issue where monsters in some dungeons would freeze.

🪚 Improvements

-Improved the lighting effects in maps.

-Significantly reduced excessively difficult or hard-to-navigate areas.

-Remade three themed dungeons.

-Drastically reduced the number of item drops.

-Simplified Mei's Restaurant recipes.

-Added missing icons and items.

-If you die in a dungeon, you can continue resurrecting using accumulated souls.

⚙️ Next Improvements

-Game freezing when using Mei's Restaurant.

-Game freezing during Cool's quest sequence.

-Quickslot items getting deselected when exiting dungeons or loading data.

-Quest items not appearing correctly.

-Previous content notifications being displayed.

-Altar of the Memory display and translation errors fixed.

-Improved stuck areas in maps.

-'Gray Horror's Arm' special ability - using the special ability of the previous weapon.

-Monster balance adjustments.

Despite being in early access, we sincerely apologize for not being able to provide our unique fun experience.

We believe that every single word of your constructive feedback shows your interest in our game, and we will do our best to improve and complete it.

Thank you.