Hotfix#6 and a future content update

Hello everyone,

Hotfix #6 has arrived at the station (current version of the game - 11829). Please step away from the wagons and take a look at the list of fixes displayed on the board:

In the "Creature" quest, if a client exits the session while holding or having the quest amber in their backpack, further progress will be blocked - fixed.

If items were purchased from a vending machine, saved, and then loaded from that save, the items would reappear (but wouldn't be interactive) - this has been fixed.

Made minor adjustments to the size of floor meshes (there was a slight discrepancy in sizes during rotations).

Fixed a rare bug where certain decorations couldn't be moved due to obstruction.

Rare issue where technologies would break and display identical names and icons has been resolved.

Changed the loot drop method from AI and characters upon death (experimental change, please provide feedback if any issues arise).

Fixed several areas where players could get underneath the depot location.

Storage inventory grid was breaking with water or fuel canisters - this has been fixed.

Optimized traces and reticle redraws when hovering over various object types.

Fixed NPC perk for fuel consumption.

Rofleemo will now only play resource gathering animations when the station is active.

Sometimes Rofleemo wouldn't be moved to the platform area when exiled - fixed.

Fixed NPC perk for crafting time.

Fixed NPC perk "Defender" that wasn't working for engines.

Rofleemo could get stuck in mid-air after teleporting an object - this has been fixed.

Rofleemo's options for exile and picking up would appear before inviting it onto the train, e.g., in the first quest to acquire Rofleemo - fixed.

If Rofleemo was kicked first and then a villager's bed was removed, the villager wouldn't occupy the vacant bed - fixed.

Fixed third-person animation interaction with the first quest radio (the character's hand would go into the radio).

Fixed third-person animation interaction when acquiring the winch (the character would levitate).

Fixed camera clipping into textures in low-height areas (tunnels and others).

Incorrect display of prophecies and inability to remove them from artifacts for client players has been fixed.

Added additional loot to puzzle islands (location loot).

Added additional loot to the storyline location "Hangar" (location loot.

After this hotfix, we plan to focus on a content patch. This will take some time as we need to prepare the content/game mechanics and conduct testing iterations.

The content patch is planned for this summer, and we will share the specific date a little later. Prior to that, we will be conducting several beta tests based on Steam's beta branches.

Here is a preliminary list of the main components of the upcoming content patch:

Updated character customization (head visuals, including hairstyles, beards, mustaches, eye/faces/lips patterns).

The mini-game "Boat Dance" (similar to backgammon) where you can play against the Ghost Rofleemo or your friends on your own or their trains.

Reworked technologies to allow for more varied and non-linear progression, eliminating unnecessary steps and providing the ability to explore technologies in a non-linear manner. Additionally, new technologies will be added, such as the ability to increase the number of slots in crates through technologies, expand NPC capacity beyond basic limits, have a chance to retrieve all resources after destroying an object, and more. Furthermore, we have decided that unlocking decor objects through the technology tree is better than through mushrooms, as it occurs too late. With this update, you will be able to unlock decor objects starting from the third stage of research.

New void creature "Electrojelly."

Reworked creature "Leech."

Rework of the NPC system for clarity and transparency, including its full integration into crafting (some options are currently unavailable in the game) and the inclusion of mushrooms as one of the elements of NPC satisfaction, along with the presence of decor. Restrictions on building only one bed per section will also be removed, as well as the requirement for a unique decor object for each bed. Additionally, GUI screens for the NPC system will be improved for better player understanding.

Numerous other minor improvements and fixes of the game mechanics/balance/UI.

Thank you again for playing Voidtrain. If you enjoy the game, please consider reviewing it – it’s very important for us.