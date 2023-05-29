Patch 1.0.4 is now live!

Greetings Vessels,

We’re delighted to bring you another game update focused on feedback from the Community! Today’s update is a relatively small one in terms of the number of changes, but it focuses on key areas of the player experience we believe are extremely impactful. In combination with the changes to Traversal and Hatred introduced in Patch 1.0.3, this gives us a fantastic footing to continue adding new content to Ravenbound.

Our most notable changes are related to Vessel Select. We’ve had numerous requests from the community to allow players to manually select their Folk, Unique Trait, and Weapon Trait, instead of randomizing each time. While the variety between runs is an important aspect of our vision for Ravenbound, we believe that giving players a greater degree of control and choice is the correct path to follow.

We’ve also introduced 5 new cards. Some of them can be used to directly counteract the effects of certain Hatred cards introduced in Patch 1.0.3, giving even more ways to work around Hatred. For instance, Meditation will reduce the Mana Cost of the cards in your Hand by 2, while Minor Pandemonium allows for a random Card to be Drained, adding Mana equal to its Mana Cost to your pool of resources.

Vessel Select *

This is a feature we received a lot of requests for from the community, so we’re delighted to introduce it in this update!

The Vessel Carousel has been removed and replaced with an updated Vessel Select screen. Vessel Select allows you to manually select your Vessel’s Folk, Unique Trait, Weapon Trait and Difficulty. If you prefer to take your chances with Lady Luck, you will still find the option available to randomize your Vessel. You can also choose to randomize just the appearance of your Vessel. As part of these changes, all Legacy costs from Vessel Select have been removed.

This, of course, brings up the question about other ways Legacy can be spent in game. It’s something we’re discussing and hope to address in future updates.

In the new Vessel Select screen, you will now be able to cycle through each customizable option, such as Folk, Weapons, Traits and even Difficulty options – We’ve renamed these options to Normal, Hard and Nightmare to make it easier to identify them during discussions. Zoom in/out, and rotation options are also included so you can get a good look at your Vessel.

Do note that you will only be able to select from options that have already been unlocked in your runs.

New Cards

We received feedback about adding more creative options in the Card pool available to you in Ravenbound. Our goal is to make the strategy layer for your character building richer and more meaningful using cards.

These new cards are designed to push that variety, and should make the strategy as a whole more exciting as they start to encompass new ways to interact with the world.

Minor Pandemonium, Inner Growth, and Meditation represent a direction we’re very excited to head towards with cards.



Icons for the new cards

Potted Riches

Somewhere in the current Region, a Golden Pot filled with 200 Coins appears

Minor Pandemonium

Drain a random Card in your Hand, gain Mana equal to its Mana Cost

Inner Growth

Draw a Card for each Card played during this visit to the Vessel screen

Blaze Brand

While a nearby Enemy is Burning you are Frenzied

Meditation

Reduce the Mana Cost of each Card in your Hand by 2

Bug Fixes

This patch sees a big wave of notable bug fixes across the board, ranging from fixing Card effects to audio issues with heavy attacks in the water.

We really appreciate your diligence and dedication to reporting bugs, so please keep us informed with your reports in the Ravenbound Discord, so we can continue to make Ravenbound the best it can be!

Tutorial

Fixed a bug where Tooltips could only be activated once

Cards

Fixed a bug where the Main Objective didn’t update after the Bounty Card Tutorial

Hatred

Resolved a bug where the Hatred Level did not impact the Damage dealt by enemies*

Gameplay

Resolved a bug where looting a Hatred Card from a chest could result in the player encountering a crash*

Resolved a bug where pots would not be destroyed when hit by a jump-attack AOE

UI

Resolved an issue where pressing right when drawing a Hatred Card would not highlight the next card*

Audio

Resolved an issue where draining a card would result in an audio event being played when it shouldn’t*

Fixed an issue where no water AOE effect audio events would play when the player does heavy attacks in water

Increased volume of Runic Guard Recharged to make it more noticeable*

Improved management of sound controllers to address a bug that prevented audio from working during gameplay sessions*

Misc

Resolved a bug where clearing a Camp did not trigger the “Camp Conquered” message*

Fixed a bug where the Name and Description of a Card would overlap

Resolved a bug where the German text would appear shortened in the life-ending screen

*This indicates bugs that were directly reported by the community

As always, thank you all for your continued support, and do let us know what you think of the changes introduced in this update.

If you have any questions or comments, drop them in the replies. There's also the option to come and join us for the weekly Developer Q&As on Discord and chat with us live. We’d love for you to come and hang out with us!

See you in Ávalt.