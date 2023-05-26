Changelog
New Stuff
- added AI function 'Game: Fixed Waves Per Interval'
Changes
- slightly increased width of military perk tooltips
- installing software in Headquarters can now be canceled
- installing software displays remaining duration in seconds (additionally to %)
- scientific and mixed scientific notation now start at e-4 instead of e-6/e-7 for small numbers
Fixes
- fixed boss modules being overscaled in some cases
- fixed exotic experiment reality juicer upgrades not properly refreshing after a reset
- fixed powerup position during boss 1 fight not properly refreshing position on pillar movement
- fixed typo in [spoiler]infinity stone display[/spoiler]
- fixed typo in hyper trading table
- fixed typo in some modules descriptions
- fixed boss 4 result screen buttons not working
- fixed boss 3 starting the fight during the cinematic on rare occasions
- fixed sun sprite sometimes rendering the next layer of pixels within the same sprite map
- fixed idle mode entries in different categories not properly refreshing when toggling an entry in a different category
