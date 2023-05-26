 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 26 May 2023

v0.24.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11327085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added AI function 'Game: Fixed Waves Per Interval'
Changes
  • slightly increased width of military perk tooltips
  • installing software in Headquarters can now be canceled
  • installing software displays remaining duration in seconds (additionally to %)
  • scientific and mixed scientific notation now start at e-4 instead of e-6/e-7 for small numbers
Fixes
  • fixed boss modules being overscaled in some cases
  • fixed exotic experiment reality juicer upgrades not properly refreshing after a reset
  • fixed powerup position during boss 1 fight not properly refreshing position on pillar movement
  • fixed typo in [spoiler]infinity stone display[/spoiler]
  • fixed typo in hyper trading table
  • fixed typo in some modules descriptions
  • fixed boss 4 result screen buttons not working
  • fixed boss 3 starting the fight during the cinematic on rare occasions
  • fixed sun sprite sometimes rendering the next layer of pixels within the same sprite map
  • fixed idle mode entries in different categories not properly refreshing when toggling an entry in a different category

Changed files in this update

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link