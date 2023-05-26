HoT Fix - 2023-05-26

Greetings Pestkillers!

Do you feel as much to squish bugs as I do? Great because I've got another list today for you all and also some additional information. If you have startup issues, crashes or audio crackling, please read until the end!

Bug Squishes

Wraith Slayer does now count Wraiths instead of Gargoyles.

Reduction in max health is not counted as damage taken anymore.

Removing "Summon Health" from Warlock traits. (was never a thing)

Golem should no longer be lazy and idle instead of attacking.

All effect kills should now count towards "Prolonged Suffering" Quest.

Warlock quest "Mark of Madness" now properly tracks damage taken.

Trader I & Trader II quest now use the absolute count of items for tracking.

Quests that had you avoid doing something for 30 minutes are now 28 minutes and should work reliably.

Lord of Despair is not stuck outside of the Viaduct anymore.

Fixing Skeletons and Imps not being unsummoned when unequipping their rings.

Fixing wrong potion drop chances on Viaduct.

Electrify stacks where not properly triggered in the amount they should when the game was lagging.

Lord of Despair no longer drops his gem in the air.

Boss music should now loop.

Several smaller text adjustments.

Balancing

Increasing the base pickup range by 50% for all characters.

Cleric's stand now requires 1 500 health to be regenerated instead of 2 500.

Sorceress has no longer base regeneration.

Damage bonus for Shield Maiden's secondary attack has been reduced by 33%.

Golem's base attack increased from 50 to 75.

Golem's bonus on attack from roll duration increased by 20%.

Golems base speed increased by 25%.

Reduced requirement for "Trader II" Quest to 40 items.

Other

Adding an info for quests that must be completed in one run how well you did in the last run. (quest board)

Reducing volume of exterminator weapon.

Characters no longer regenerate when at max. health.

Mastery quests and quests tracking specific weapon/effect damage are now in sync with the statistics.

Audio Issues (Windows)

We heard some of you have audio crackling on windows machines. There apparently is an issue withing the Godot Engine and there is a possible fix for it. We made a build with this fix. To test this out please open the game properties and change the beta branch to "Audiofix" and give us feedback!

Crashes & Starting Issues

Those are hard for us to track, we added an additional starting parameter on the launch option "Force GPU" which will recorded extended logs. Please start the game in this mode!

If you crash or can't start in this mode, close the game and send us the log file from "%AppData%/HallsOfTorment/logs/godot.log

You can send this log file to support@chasing-carrots.com with a short description what happened. If you crashed a screenshot from the crash state would be good as well, if this is possible.

Any information helps us to tackle these issues.

Please keep reporting issues in the forum!

Thank you and stay fresh! :)