Death From Above update for 26 May 2023

Update notes for version 0.3.3 (26th of May 2023)

Update notes for version 0.3.3 (26th of May 2023)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added motion blur and depth of field to video settings
  • Added invert mouse to gameplay settings
  • Fixed AI behaviour
  • Achievement fixes
  • Bug fixes
  • Credit fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2300161 Depot 2300161
  • Loading history…
