- Added motion blur and depth of field to video settings
- Added invert mouse to gameplay settings
- Fixed AI behaviour
- Achievement fixes
- Bug fixes
- Credit fixes
Death From Above update for 26 May 2023
Update notes for version 0.3.3 (26th of May 2023)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
