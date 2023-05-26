 Skip to content

骸亡禁决 update for 26 May 2023

V1.3 version update

Share · View all patches · Build 11326927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Tomb raiding gains items and increases skeletal equipment.
  2. The equipment is mainly divided into head armor, chest armor, shoulder armor, knee protection, leg protection, and wrist armor.
  3. Each piece of equipment is divided into multiple levels, and the proportion of damage reduction varies depending on the equipment worn by the skeleton.
  4. Add the protagonist of tomb raiding.
  5. Add an automatic refresh mechanism for graves.
  6. Different levels of equipment increase edge glow.
  7. Increase aperture flicker at the feet of different levels of bones.

