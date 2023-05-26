- Tomb raiding gains items and increases skeletal equipment.
- The equipment is mainly divided into head armor, chest armor, shoulder armor, knee protection, leg protection, and wrist armor.
- Each piece of equipment is divided into multiple levels, and the proportion of damage reduction varies depending on the equipment worn by the skeleton.
- Add the protagonist of tomb raiding.
- Add an automatic refresh mechanism for graves.
- Different levels of equipment increase edge glow.
- Increase aperture flicker at the feet of different levels of bones.
骸亡禁决 update for 26 May 2023
V1.3 version update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
