Atama update for 26 May 2023

Patch 1.06.4 -- 3D Audio improvements and various fixes

Patch 1.06.4 -- Build 11326921

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bigger changes:

  • Improve 3D Audio in the game to fix some audio issues and make it more clear where sounds are coming from.
  • A few more changes to make the first area of the game more clear (another hint about where to use key, make the second gate a little more obvious by adding a gap between the doors, and add an extra checkpoint in case the player died after thinking they needed to re-traverse the factory district).

Small fixes:

  • Fix a bug where you could re-trigger the earlier checkpoint in Old Town after dying and re-loading at the shrine checkpoint.
  • Improve some enemy collision in Factory District and Shanty Courtyard.
  • Add an extra folding screen in a house in Residential District to make it so one patrolling enemy can't see you if you are hiding behind it.
  • Fix a situation where the Overseer would occasionally repeat the same taunt in one scenario.
  • Fix a bug where RNG audio triggers (like bell 'dings') weren't playing while remote viewing.

