Hotfix 0.51.2 (Black Treasure Stag, Worker Overlay)

Greetings, Viceroys!
It's hotfixin' time! We took care of some of the reported bugs that occurred after yesterday's update and we incrased the burning duration of Oil and Wood.
Changelog:
- Increased the burning duration of Wood from 10 seconds to 12.
- Increased the burning duration of Oil from 20 seconds to 25.
- Fixed a bug with the Worker Overlay (ALT) showing up above incorrect buildings and events.
- Fixed a bug with the "catch" option of the Black Treasure Stag sometimes not removing Cornerstones.
- Fixed an issue with the game unpausing by itself after quitting the Trading Post and selecting buildings.
- Fixed a bug with fertile soil still being spawned under trees in some cases (except when spawned together with ruined farms - we will fix that later, as this requires a change to the ruin spawn system).
- Fixed an incorrect text in the Traditional Chinese description of the Airbender effect.
- Fixed a bug that caused Hostility to go into negative values after completing the Fishman Soothsayer event.
- Fixed a bug with tooltips for Forest Mysteries not appearing in the Training Expedition UI.
Thank you for giving the new update a try already and reporting the issues. We wish you lots of fun with the new version and hope you have a fantastic weekend!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
