Hotfix 1.0 Patch Notes

PATCH NOTES

Greetings Reagents!

We released a hotfix to resolve some issues and improve game stability.

We are still assessing all the feedback and data from the launch week, and will provide more details soon. Your feedback is critical for us, thank you for playing The Outlast Trials and for taking the time to respond to our survey!

Group Finder

We are improving the Group Finder to queue players of similar Therapy Level together. This change should improve the player experience when playing with strangers. We will be monitoring this change and keep improving it server-side. Although the system tries to find players of similar Therapy Level, it is still possible that players end up in a group with a larger level difference.

General

Group Finder will now look for players of similar level in priority. If the matchmaking time takes too long, the system will expand to more levels in order to find a team.

Group Finder will avoid matchmaking with the same players twice in a row.

Quest items dropping on the ground due to players leaving Trial or disconnecting will now display an icon across the map to help other players locate it (Keys and Tickets).

Players can no longer use the railing in the Sleep Room to jump on the arm wrestling tables.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck inside a hide spot.

Fixed an issue where players could fall out of the map when exiting the shuttle.

Fixed an issue where Pusher NPC wouldn’t grab the player correctly during Mansion Tutorial.

Fixed an issue where some menus wouldn’t open correctly and players would get stuck.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Graphics tab in the Settings screen.

Fixed an issue where the equipped cosmetic would change at the start of a Trial.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could get stuck in a pass over after opening a door.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t instant use items given by other players.

Fixed an issue where slide could make the players stuck on location.

Fixed various other bugs to improve the general stability of the game.

Graphics and performance