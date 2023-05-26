 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 26 May 2023

Updates for v0.8.26

Share · View all patches · Build 11326781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

More updates for this morning:

  • Fixed office terminal z-fighting;
  • Fixed mind map scan results not staying on screen and fading out appropriately;
  • Reduced speed of rotating evidence with controller;
  • Fixed mind map to disable inspection navigation with d-pad;
  • Fixed exit instruction position for audio fragment and image puzzles;
  • Fixed tablet screen not displaying properly on SteamDeck;
  • Fixed some of the UI layout on SteamDeck;
  • Fixed post prologue player spawn to show more of the dissolve effect past terminal;

Thanks,

Larry

Changed files in this update

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest Content Depot 1908061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link