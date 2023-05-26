Updates for v0.8.26

Hello there,
More updates for this morning:
- Fixed office terminal z-fighting;
- Fixed mind map scan results not staying on screen and fading out appropriately;
- Reduced speed of rotating evidence with controller;
- Fixed mind map to disable inspection navigation with d-pad;
- Fixed exit instruction position for audio fragment and image puzzles;
- Fixed tablet screen not displaying properly on SteamDeck;
- Fixed some of the UI layout on SteamDeck;
- Fixed post prologue player spawn to show more of the dissolve effect past terminal;
Thanks,
Larry
