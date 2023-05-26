Beta Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Pathfinders!

Today we are excited to announce that our next game, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, enters the beta stage soon, and all who backed the game at https://roguetrader.owlcat.games/ can participate!

Beta will contain the prologue and the first 3 chapters, dozens of hours of gameplay, numerous locations, enemies, and adventures, filled with intrigues, friends and traitors…

Now watch this new trailer, which features your own personal voidship, exciting space battles, and a new companion.

Wishlist now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2186680/Warhammer_40000_Rogue_Trader/