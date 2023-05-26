 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 26 May 2023

Beta Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Share · View all patches · Build 11326780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Pathfinders!

Today we are excited to announce that our next game, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, enters the beta stage soon, and all who backed the game at https://roguetrader.owlcat.games/ can participate!

Beta will contain the prologue and the first 3 chapters, dozens of hours of gameplay, numerous locations, enemies, and adventures, filled with intrigues, friends and traitors…
Now watch this new trailer, which features your own personal voidship, exciting space battles, and a new companion.

Wishlist now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2186680/Warhammer_40000_Rogue_Trader/

Changed depots in owlcat-master branch

View more data in app history for build 11326780
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Windows Depot 1184372
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link