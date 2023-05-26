Hello everyone

We are thrilled to be back with another update for Successor! While most of our work is still hidden and a bit too early to reveal, we couldn't wait to share some of the highlights with you. In this update, we have transitioned from Unreal 4.27 to 5.1, allowing us to delve into the realm of physics, which will play a crucial role in the game's tactical elements.

Patch notes 0.7.2

Here are a few of the exciting features and improvements we have implemented:

Introducing physics-based interactions with wagons, tables, and chairs. Now you can push enemies into objects for additional damage.

We have visited each faction and adjusted their stats and abilities, enhancing the tactical challenge and making each encounter more thrilling.

Skeletons and various enemy units now have new death effects, and they drop their weapons upon defeat.

Say hello to the Greyrose ax thrower! This new unit will rain down axes upon random enemies during battles.

Alongside these highlights, we have made a few adjustments and improvements to the first campaign, Betrayal.



In addition to these changes, we have addressed some pesky bugs and made the following fixes:

We have nerfed the Archer flame arrows, ensuring a fair and balanced gameplay experience.

Fixed a bug where the stun animation would persist, allowing for a more seamless combat experience.

Enhanced the visuals of Darkmoon Priests throwing poison bombs, making the action even more visually captivating.

Fire totems can be destroyed, giving you more strategic options during battles.

Looking ahead, our focus for future updates will be on enhancing the art style and functionality of the user interface; it's time to give it some much-needed attention and love. Also, bringing in a few story moments to reveal more of the lore around the universe.

Please note that we have temporarily taken down the Demo as we prepare to give it a significant update in the coming weeks. Rest assured, it will be back and better than ever!

Thank you all for your continued support!

Best regards,

The Playwood Project Dev Team