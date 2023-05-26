Fixed a bug that caused the stone pillar's bonus to monsters to take effect even after the stone pillar disappeared, causing the stone pillar's bonus to stack infinitely. I also admire those amazing people who can still pass the level in the previous version，you are the true heroes! After fixing this bug, the game will become more reasonable, but the difficulty still exists.
七楼幸存者 update for 26 May 2023
5-26 fix
