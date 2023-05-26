 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

七楼幸存者 update for 26 May 2023

5-26 fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11326762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused the stone pillar's bonus to monsters to take effect even after the stone pillar disappeared, causing the stone pillar's bonus to stack infinitely. I also admire those amazing people who can still pass the level in the previous version，you are the true heroes! After fixing this bug, the game will become more reasonable, but the difficulty still exists.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2404421 Depot 2404421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link