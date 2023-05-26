 Skip to content

RaceRoom Dedicated Server update for 26 May 2023

Dedi Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Client version = 0.9.4.76
Client BuildID = 11326713
Dedi version = 93.0.1424
Dedi BuildID = 11326726

Changelog:

  • Fixed a game crash that was occurring when attempting to save certain ghost files. Users who experienced the crash likely have a corrupted .gh (ghost) file in their game folders.
    Get rid of the .gh files with a timestamp from May 24th, 25th or 26th (before this hotfix) to prevent the game from ever attempting to load them again.
    Those files can be found in My Documents\My Games\SimBin\RaceRoom Racing Experience\TimeAttack[TrackName]\
  • Dedicated server - Fixed "SAVE" button not showing up when only changing the LiveUpdate interval value
  • Dedicated server - Fixed "UserID" being wrongly logged with -1 value.

