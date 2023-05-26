6.0.0.0 Added duplicator capture for record etc.

6.0.0.0 Added duplicator capture for record
6.0.0.0 Unsupported windows7 for record capture
6.0.0.0 Upgraded QT
DIKDIK Video Converter update for 26 May 2023
