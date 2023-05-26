 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DIKDIK Video Converter update for 26 May 2023

6.0.0.0 Added duplicator capture for record etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 11326618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6.0.0.0 Added duplicator capture for record
6.0.0.0 Unsupported windows7 for record capture
6.0.0.0 Upgraded QT

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2193031 Depot 2193031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link