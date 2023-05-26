SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.1 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.1
CHANGES:
- • Consumable items are now tied to the ship instead of the character. This means that when you change your ship, consumable items are not reset and are saved along with the ship.
- • A new key bind for the Misc Beam weapon has been added to the game.
- • The Crew button has been removed from the main interface and added under the "Ship" interface.
- • The option to enable or disable the gore system has been added to the gameplay settings.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
- • Some ship perks are only added to the ship after saving/loading the game or changing the ship.
- • Drone Maintenance and Drone Boost ship perks are not functioning correctly.
- • The Trade Ship Purchase Kiosk is missing on Trade Stations.
- • During warp, when I stop the warp, the screens in the cockpit become scrambled, but they are fixed when I enter and exit the cockpit again.
- • Player-built stations are not producing materials.
- • The Mothership-assigned Fighter is displaying the Mothership consumables instead of its own.
- • The shadow of the Mortha Garen ship appears differently on various planet surfaces.
- • The Pulse Charger ground weapon has an incorrect description.
- • The Mortha Garen 3D model is missing wings, and its texture is incorrect in Services.
- • In hack missions, it is possible to save or warp during the mission, which causes the mission progress to become locked.
- • In the dungeon, sometimes when I press a floor button in the elevator, it teleports me to an empty area.
- • Justice and Order pictures/icons are inverted in the "Form an Organization" screen.
- • UI issue for Mission Rewards: some rewards show as negative values (e.g., negative fame).
- • If the character enters the main ship while in FPS mode in space, the camera can become stuck.
- • Ship rotation gets disrupted when ejecting from Trade Ships.
- • Squad members duplicate when dragged and dropped from Alpha Squad to Nova Squad.
- • Ship market stocks refresh with each interaction.
- • Ship upgrade modules are listed in the weapon and armor item list in the character interface.
- • When reloading the game, the inventory recalculation is slow and excess items are deleted.
- • The incorrect calculations also affect Ship Cargo Weight, causing incorrect weight and slot values.
- • The Falron Tank model's ship engines become invisible when rapidly changing camera views.
- • Molyax gets removed from the crew when loading the game from an old save file.
- • Saving and loading while flying an assigned-Fighter make the game think the player is flying the Mothership upon reloading.
- • Falron Tank has the shadow of a Xengan Warrior.
- • Building early breaks the story progression, allowing the player to build the Capital Station too early.
- • If the game crashes during a system jump, the latest save file also becomes corrupted.
- • Squad member names are incorrect when I call them.
- • If I land on a planet with the scanner active, an interface closes during the landing sequence, but the camera change shortcut does not work until the landing sequence is complete.
- • After finding a signal with a probe, sending the probe out again and finding the signal again awards explorer guild rank progress.
- • The hand mining tool is hard coded to the TAB key, causing issues if TAB is bound to anything else.
- • Saving and loading while on a planet can cause the player's ship to disappear from the 'H' menu.
- • The Settings Menu does not save and resets the Display Device setting.
- • The Cargo Resizer perk applies to Trade Ships but does not appear in the UI.
- • The Cargo Resizer perk does not apply immediately and requires ejecting from the ship and re-entering it for the changes to take effect.
- • When the headlamp is turned on and the character boards the ship, the headlamp light remains in space, negatively impacting performance.
