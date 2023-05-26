Early Access Patch 0.4.1
Bug fixes:
- Fixed Steam achievement toaster display when unlocking an achievement.
- Fixed "stele" banner in sanctuary constantly visible.
- Fixed Breakthrough, Wild Spirit and Prevention item descriptions.
- Corrected the descriptions of the items Crown To Crete and Chewing Grass, which did not correctly indicate their effects.
- King Croa's Cloak was not considered a Rare item.
- Improved adventurer placement in zone 04 during combat.
- Fixed the description of the effect of the skill "Low blow".
- Fixed the location of the continue button during the loot phase.
- Added missing weapon skin for weapons obtained from Hostiles.
- Fixed the permanent display of a skill tooltip after a combat victory.
- Fighting alongside Lua Nu is back in the game.
- Fixed Softlock due to lack of level-up skills.
- Fixed Galvanising Song, which now works correctly
- Fixed camera flickering at maximum zoom
BALANCING:
- Default accuracy is increased from 95% to 100% for Rogues and NPCs. However, only new saves will allow access to villagers with 100% accuracy.
- Balancing on several enemies at the start of the game to make combat more dynamic:
- Enemies have fewer hit points overall in zones 1 and 2, and have access to slightly fewer resistances.
- The Cracorce and Elioch will no longer be able to move as far away from the players
- The accuracy malus inflicted by the Cracorce becomes an initiative malus
- In return, the Mugmatère, Cracorce, Corserre and Corbillac gain a little more damage
- Enemies in zones 5/6/7, excluding bosses, are now more dangerous:
- The chevrouk's base damage is increased and it will make its final charge earlier, but its Strength is greatly reduced in compensation.
- With the exception of the chevrouk, Vazards and bosses, the damage of characters in zones 5 and 6 has been slightly increased.
- With the exception of Claymort, a drastic increase in damage for all characters in zone 7
IMPROVEMENTS:
- The cost of a skill in combat is now displayed on hover instead of click.
- Added a tile outline for characters to improve visibility.
- The placement zones in the tutorial have been modified to make it easier to understand how they work.
- The game sequence now shows the active player in a larger size with a slight light.
- Hovering over a character also displays the character's square in the sequence of play.
- The relaunch button is displayed during level gain phases, even when the spirit is off, to make it easier to understand the associated functionality.
- Inventory and equipment display in combat.
- It is now possible to click on character boxes to launch skills targeting a group or character
