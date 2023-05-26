 Skip to content

AETHERIS update for 26 May 2023

Early Access Patch 0.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed Steam achievement toaster display when unlocking an achievement.
  • Fixed "stele" banner in sanctuary constantly visible.
  • Fixed Breakthrough, Wild Spirit and Prevention item descriptions.
  • Corrected the descriptions of the items Crown To Crete and Chewing Grass, which did not correctly indicate their effects.
  • King Croa's Cloak was not considered a Rare item.
  • Improved adventurer placement in zone 04 during combat.
  • Fixed the description of the effect of the skill "Low blow".
  • Fixed the location of the continue button during the loot phase.
  • Added missing weapon skin for weapons obtained from Hostiles.
  • Fixed the permanent display of a skill tooltip after a combat victory.
  • Fighting alongside Lua Nu is back in the game.
  • Fixed Softlock due to lack of level-up skills.
  • Fixed Galvanising Song, which now works correctly
  • Fixed camera flickering at maximum zoom

BALANCING:

  • Default accuracy is increased from 95% to 100% for Rogues and NPCs. However, only new saves will allow access to villagers with 100% accuracy.
  • Balancing on several enemies at the start of the game to make combat more dynamic:
  • Enemies have fewer hit points overall in zones 1 and 2, and have access to slightly fewer resistances.
  • The Cracorce and Elioch will no longer be able to move as far away from the players
  • The accuracy malus inflicted by the Cracorce becomes an initiative malus
  • In return, the Mugmatère, Cracorce, Corserre and Corbillac gain a little more damage
  • Enemies in zones 5/6/7, excluding bosses, are now more dangerous:
  • The chevrouk's base damage is increased and it will make its final charge earlier, but its Strength is greatly reduced in compensation.
  • With the exception of the chevrouk, Vazards and bosses, the damage of characters in zones 5 and 6 has been slightly increased.
  • With the exception of Claymort, a drastic increase in damage for all characters in zone 7

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • The cost of a skill in combat is now displayed on hover instead of click.
  • Added a tile outline for characters to improve visibility.
  • The placement zones in the tutorial have been modified to make it easier to understand how they work.
  • The game sequence now shows the active player in a larger size with a slight light.
  • Hovering over a character also displays the character's square in the sequence of play.
  • The relaunch button is displayed during level gain phases, even when the spirit is off, to make it easier to understand the associated functionality.
  • Inventory and equipment display in combat.
  • It is now possible to click on character boxes to launch skills targeting a group or character

