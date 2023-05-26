Update log on May 26, 2023

- Optimized the criteria for achieving the judgment of 'Event Lease Walkman'
- Enriched the plot of a family of three outside the factory after April 20th (now the story of this family is complete)
- Based on feedback from players, the scary sound effects in the recall animation were cancelled
