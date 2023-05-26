 Skip to content

十五 update for 26 May 2023

Update log on May 26, 2023

26 May 2023

  1. Optimized the criteria for achieving the judgment of 'Event Lease Walkman'
  2. Enriched the plot of a family of three outside the factory after April 20th (now the story of this family is complete)
  3. Based on feedback from players, the scary sound effects in the recall animation were cancelled

