 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rotten Apple update for 26 May 2023

Day One Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11326464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Day One Patch Notes:

UZI Balancing:

  • Reduced recoil to provide a smoother shooting experience.
  • Increased damage output for greater effectiveness in combat.
  • Adjusted gun-to-hand rotation for improved handling and accuracy.

Shotgun Balancing:

  • Reduced the price of shotgun ammunition to make it more accessible and cost-effective.

Zombie Balancing:

  • Hazmat zombies will now appear earlier on Danger 0, increasing the variety and intensity of encounters right from the start. Brace yourself for some hazardous encounters!

Lobby Music Polishes:

  • Made various improvements and refinements to the lobby music.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that was preventing players from unlocking Danger 2 and Danger 3. Now you can progress further and face even greater challenges!

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We hope these adjustments and fixes enhance your gameplay and make your journey through the game even more enjoyable. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting content in the future!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2269731 Depot 2269731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link