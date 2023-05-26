Day One Patch Notes:

UZI Balancing:

Reduced recoil to provide a smoother shooting experience.

Increased damage output for greater effectiveness in combat.

Adjusted gun-to-hand rotation for improved handling and accuracy.

Shotgun Balancing:

Reduced the price of shotgun ammunition to make it more accessible and cost-effective.

Zombie Balancing:

Hazmat zombies will now appear earlier on Danger 0, increasing the variety and intensity of encounters right from the start. Brace yourself for some hazardous encounters!

Lobby Music Polishes:

Made various improvements and refinements to the lobby music.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that was preventing players from unlocking Danger 2 and Danger 3. Now you can progress further and face even greater challenges!

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We hope these adjustments and fixes enhance your gameplay and make your journey through the game even more enjoyable. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting content in the future!