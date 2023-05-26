Contest: Compose a Haiku for Rewards!

Share · View all patches · Build 11326360 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Feeling poetic? From now until June 1, you can celebrate the announcement of the Japanese-inspired Conqueror’s Blade: Sengoku Season with our Haiku contest.

The rules are simple—-write a Haiku (three lines in a 5-7-5 syllable format with 17 syllables total) about your adventures, life, or battles in Conqueror’s Blade.

The reward for the top three poems is the Sengoku Battle Pass, which will help you embrace the path of the Samurai.

Get inspired by a classic Haiku from 17th-century Japanese poet Matsuo Bashō:

An old silent pond . . .

A frog jumps into the pond,

splash! Silence again

Make sure to enter your heroic Haiku via the contest Discord channel before June 1!