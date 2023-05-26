 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conqueror's Blade update for 26 May 2023

Contest: Compose a Haiku for Rewards!

Share · View all patches · Build 11326360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Feeling poetic? From now until June 1, you can celebrate the announcement of the Japanese-inspired Conqueror’s Blade: Sengoku Season with our Haiku contest.

The rules are simple—-write a Haiku (three lines in a 5-7-5 syllable format with 17 syllables total) about your adventures, life, or battles in Conqueror’s Blade.

The reward for the top three poems is the Sengoku Battle Pass, which will help you embrace the path of the Samurai.

Get inspired by a classic Haiku from 17th-century Japanese poet Matsuo Bashō:

An old silent pond . . .

A frog jumps into the pond,

splash! Silence again

Make sure to enter your heroic Haiku via the contest Discord channel before June 1!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 11326360
Conqueror's Blade Content Depot 905371
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link