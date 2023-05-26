The Quality of Life Update

Read about this update in last week's post on itch or on Steam.
Additions
- Added the ability to invite visiting Tinies into your house (they shouldn't enter otherwise)
- Added the ability to take vacation days and family leave
- Added ColorCo Modular Curtains
- Added Turkish translation by Archura Localization Group
Improvements
- Made adults take leftovers from the fridge rather than cooking new food when asked for food
- Added some more modern and hair colors
- Moved some computer actions into subcategories
- Disable the AI for a little bit when a manual action is started
- Handle mod initialization issues more gracefully
- Made babies not lose social effectiveness when using a social multiple times in a row
- Made some clothes intentions unavailable for babies
- Bold some text in the in-game hints to make it easier to skim
- Allow Tinies to do inappropriate things if they're close to the lot's household members
- Made people more likely to put down items before doing things
- Improved the City Dweller reward personality by causing it to give discounts on public lots
- Allow potties to get dirty
Fixes
- Fixed babies being able to have sophisticated emotions
- Fixed mods being able to add objects to incorrect map sections
- Fixed households not automatically getting a job if there is a primary school student
- Fixed Play action displaying as "too sad" for every object if too sad
- Fixed Tinies deleted from the character creator not being removed from relationship panels
- Fixed still being able to order food and drinks at the café with no money
- Fixed being able to fool around while holding something
- Fixed a rare exception when baking food
API
- Removed IPricedObject interface
- Made more Register methods return the registered objects
- Allow mods to specify an issue tracker URL
- Added an event for when the play mode tool stats panel updates
- Added support for having multiple jobs at the same time
- Added SaveHandler.OnSaveLoadError event
- Added OnGetPrice event for food items
