Tiny Life update for 26 May 2023

The Quality of Life Update

Build 11326266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Read about this update in last week's post on itch or on Steam.

Additions

  • Added the ability to invite visiting Tinies into your house (they shouldn't enter otherwise)
  • Added the ability to take vacation days and family leave
  • Added ColorCo Modular Curtains
  • Added Turkish translation by Archura Localization Group

Improvements

  • Made adults take leftovers from the fridge rather than cooking new food when asked for food
  • Added some more modern and hair colors
  • Moved some computer actions into subcategories
  • Disable the AI for a little bit when a manual action is started
  • Handle mod initialization issues more gracefully
  • Made babies not lose social effectiveness when using a social multiple times in a row
  • Made some clothes intentions unavailable for babies
  • Bold some text in the in-game hints to make it easier to skim
  • Allow Tinies to do inappropriate things if they're close to the lot's household members
  • Made people more likely to put down items before doing things
  • Improved the City Dweller reward personality by causing it to give discounts on public lots
  • Allow potties to get dirty

Fixes

  • Fixed babies being able to have sophisticated emotions
  • Fixed mods being able to add objects to incorrect map sections
  • Fixed households not automatically getting a job if there is a primary school student
  • Fixed Play action displaying as "too sad" for every object if too sad
  • Fixed Tinies deleted from the character creator not being removed from relationship panels
  • Fixed still being able to order food and drinks at the café with no money
  • Fixed being able to fool around while holding something
  • Fixed a rare exception when baking food

API

  • Removed IPricedObject interface
  • Made more Register methods return the registered objects
  • Allow mods to specify an issue tracker URL
  • Added an event for when the play mode tool stats panel updates
  • Added support for having multiple jobs at the same time
  • Added SaveHandler.OnSaveLoadError event
  • Added OnGetPrice event for food items

