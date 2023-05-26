-Destroy big trash is louder
-Floors blueprints cheaper
-Beacon can be crafted and used
-Fix bug after throwing drones
-Balance hover mode speed
-Fix trash vac and other weapons cutting out intermittently when flying
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 26 May 2023
Build 0.19981
