Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 26 May 2023

Build 0.19981

-Destroy big trash is louder
-Floors blueprints cheaper
-Beacon can be crafted and used
-Fix bug after throwing drones
-Balance hover mode speed
-Fix trash vac and other weapons cutting out intermittently when flying

