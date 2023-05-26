Hell of an Office - Patch 0.3.1

With the "Work From Hell" update, a few bugs have crept into our fiery chaos. But rest assured, we've performed a exorcism with this patch, squashing those insects and making adjustments to ensure your torment remains as smooth as possible.

Changes 🔧

Adjusted the first platform Safe Zone of all the levels in Hell 7

Fixed a bug where Wooden Doors opened twice

Tutorial from level 10 loads correctly now

Now Exit Portals have a red colour to distinguish them from entrance ones

Pencil Spikes from level 68 now have collision

Fixed a typo in the Level Selector

Fixed a typo in the Hook Tutorial

Fixed Sushi Stapler Skin description

Known Issues ⚠️

Levels 62 and 64 have lower performances, we’ve done some improvements but we aren’t able to further optimise them

Yes, even in Hell, quality control matters! We're committed to keeping your infernal home office as devilishly delightful as possible. So, keep clocking in, and remember: in Hell of an Office, your torment is our satisfaction! 📈🔥

Stay resilient,

43 Studios