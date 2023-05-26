Update V. 0.2.7

Hey there girls and guys. In today's update you will be able to find NPC's and rescue them. They can do tasks for you like gather resources etc.

But you have to prepare some stuff for this. At this moment it is enough to place a Village center and give it a name. In the next update I will add a lot more stuff so you have to offer them food and a bed etc.

But for now let us test that out and have some fun with them :)

I will update the game weekly now to give you more updates and to react faster than monthly because I think this will give us more to discuss with eachother.

Feel free to post your ideas and suggestions into the discord server and I hope we see us there.

Have a nice weekend and thank you all for your great support :)

Update notes V. 0.2.7

Additions:

Readded: Possibility to rotate the character in the main menu

Added NPC prototypes that have names, and professions like Lumberjack, Miner, Farmer etc.

Added UI for assigning a NPC to a specific resource type to gather for you (Repeating cycle so you have to assign it only one time)

Added logics to press the F key when looking at a resource to open the NPC gather UI

Added item: Villager assembly point ( A 36 slot sized chestplace where the gather NPC's will put their gathered resources in. Players can only take items out but not put something inside to keep the place free for the NPC's)

Added possibility to change the name of the villager assembly point to organize in which chest a NPC will drop the gathered resources

Added logics to assign a NPC that has the matching profession to a resource and where the resources has to be stored

Added UI to assing a NPC to a tower for range defending

Added logics to assing a NPC to a tower

Added setting: Sprint toggle (Offers the possibility to decide if you run while pressing the shift key while sprinting or just press it once tho sprint the whole time)

Added: Keybinding for the Building Menu

Added: Villagers that are assigned to a tower will shoot arrows on enemies

Added: When start to build you will see the sphere of the building spheres

Added item: Village center (A place that will be a point for the villagers to know where to go. You will be able to name your village and it will protect your village when magic Crystals are inside of it)

Added NPC Randomization

Added Random NPC Spawners to the world

Added: Blueprints to unlock for Village center and Villager Assembly Point

Added option to game settings: Show info cards

Added foot Ik to all mounts (Replaces the old rotation logics that were not replicated correctly sometimes)

Changes:

Changed: The font of the signs is the same as the game displays in menu's etc.

Changed: Pressing the reset key in the keyboard settings will now reset and save instead of just reset the keys

Changed: Raised the radius of the claim sphere from 2000 units to 4000

Fixes: