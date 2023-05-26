Achievement system and Chinese language support!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11326047 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 13:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Explorers!

We're proud to bring you the latest update of version V1.3.0. We're excited to introduce the highly requested Achievement System, allowing you to showcase your discoveries and unlock impressive milestones!

In addition, we're happy to announce that we've fully localized GemCrusty in the Chinese language!

As always, we've minor bugs fixed and made some improvements in the game.

Patch Notes:

Introducing the Steam Achievement System.

Complete localization in the Chinese language!

Minor bug fixes and improvements.

We hope you enjoy the new features and updates in GemCrusty. Happy digging, discovering, dating, and hunting for achievements!