Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 26 May 2023

Update notes for v0.91.3 (Minor client-only update)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Experimental Linux version included, with a better controller support, might work better with SteamDeck
  • Some controller profile updates for Windows - reset to defaults to take into use (if problems)
  • Fixed some graphical glitches in when using Vulkan graphics API, use command line parameter "-force-vulkan" to take into use (might be faster on some Linux systems)

