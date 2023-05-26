- Experimental Linux version included, with a better controller support, might work better with SteamDeck
- Some controller profile updates for Windows - reset to defaults to take into use (if problems)
- Fixed some graphical glitches in when using Vulkan graphics API, use command line parameter "-force-vulkan" to take into use (might be faster on some Linux systems)
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 26 May 2023
Update notes for v0.91.3 (Minor client-only update)
