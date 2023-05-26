 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 26 May 2023

V13.00.06

V13.00.06

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Other

  • Changed inputs slightly
  • Moved all files to new computer
  • Changed naming system of files to support backwards support on all future updates

Map Changes

  • Added Perth

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed loading games not working due to the 10 new provinces
  • Fixed hurricanes causing auto camera zoom go into negative
  • Fixed micronations being set after random placement
  • Fixed UN country locations being set after random placement
  • Fixed Autonomous country locations being set after random placement
  • Auto Camera is now faster
  • Fixed Special province Country data loosing its exeptions as soon as it hits 0 provinces

