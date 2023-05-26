Other
- Changed inputs slightly
- Moved all files to new computer
- Changed naming system of files to support backwards support on all future updates
Map Changes
- Added Perth
Bug Fixes
- Fixed loading games not working due to the 10 new provinces
- Fixed hurricanes causing auto camera zoom go into negative
- Fixed micronations being set after random placement
- Fixed UN country locations being set after random placement
- Fixed Autonomous country locations being set after random placement
- Auto Camera is now faster
- Fixed Special province Country data loosing its exeptions as soon as it hits 0 provinces
Changed files in this update