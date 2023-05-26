 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bounty of One update for 26 May 2023

Hotfix 0.22 (2) Redemption option fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 11325918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where enemies would stop spawning when you disable sheriff on redemption options
  • Fixed an issue where the achievement Duel Of Fates would not unlock uppon beating Sasuto with Natoko
  • Fixed enemies damage not registering on last update

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1968731 Depot 1968731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link