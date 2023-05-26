- Fixed bug where enemies would stop spawning when you disable sheriff on redemption options
- Fixed an issue where the achievement Duel Of Fates would not unlock uppon beating Sasuto with Natoko
- Fixed enemies damage not registering on last update
Bounty of One update for 26 May 2023
Hotfix 0.22 (2) Redemption option fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
