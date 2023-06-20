 Skip to content

A Shadow Cast on Water update for 20 June 2023

Announcing the start of sales and upcoming events.

Build 11325899

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to more interest than we could have ever imagined, we're finally able to release the game.

From now on, we will continue to work on the game until it's ready with regular updates.

Currently, we are developing a "detective notebook" where users can check the information of the keywords they have obtained, as shown below.

In addition to simply viewing the information, the keyword selection part, which was previously cumbersome, can be specified more easily through the detective notebook will be made easier.

We'll be releasing a full development roadmap and regular announcement schedule by the end of this week.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

