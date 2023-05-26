TOD May Dev Notes

May patch note has arrived.

The development of TOD is already looking at June. A large part of content is being developed simultaneously, and we are working hard to make game as well as possible. In this note, we share a lot of information with you.

Balance Patch -

Player Skill Balance Adjustment

: Extensive balance adjustments have been made to all classes and shared skills. Skills with low value were buffed and some skills that had high value were nerfed. Also, some skill description lines have been modified to make them more suitable. XP Stat Balance Fix

: Currently, Player's XP skills and artifacts are powerful enough to destroy the balance. So, we nerfed them drastically. Internal testing has confirmed that nerfed things are still useful. KO Skill Adjustment

: KO skills are designed so that each class has its own, but too many KO skills are not fun and useful. Therefore, all KO skils are unified based only on the starting class. In addition, as the game progressed, there is a problem that the power of KO skill did not change, so from now on, each class upgrade will improve the KO skill.

Example)

Witch Hunter : Hacking

[Effects]

ATK 300% pierce damage

SPD +3 on self

class lv1

SPD +6 on self

class lv2

ATK 400% pierce damage

class lv3

Foe 3T : BLEED power 100%

Gate Adjustment

: There was a lot of key consumption between the 2nd and 3rd towers. 2nd tower consumed too many iron keys, so some were replaced with stone gates to resolve the imbalance in the number of doors, and 3rd tower had too many gates, so some were deleted and replaced with lower tier gates. In particular, we paid attention to ensure that there were no areas where progress was blocked, and as a good example, we added a gold key so that you can buy 1 gold key from the shop you hear after clearing 2rd tower. Monster Balance Adjustment

: We nerfed monsters that were particularly powerful compared to other monsters.

(1st) Venom bat's AP recovery is reduced to 2. 3 times attack was too merciless.

(1st) Cultist's ATK is reduced.

(1st) Werewolf Ranger's ATK is decreased.

(1st) King of the Death's HP is increased.

(2nd) Dracula One's HP is increased and ATK is decreased.

(3rd) The stats of most monsters are slightly reduced.

: Along with this, the powerful monster skills were also nerfed.

(Black Knight, Death Knight) Death blow skill's pierce effect has been removed.

(Genie, Djinn, etc) Whirlwind skill's erosion power was decreased.

(Overlord) Shake Spear skill's always activates bug was solved.

Bug Fixs

: A few minor bugs have been fixed, including some typos, gambling not being available, and save & load.

Improvement and Preview -

Monster Guide UI Improvement

: From now, when you press E to check mob information, you can click on the mob image to see detailed information. Detailed stats and skills are displayed to make it easier to see than before.



*The class name is written in Korean as one of the minor bugs mentioned above.

Class Skill Learning System Change

: Adjusted the timing of obtaining class skills. Tier1 skills have 3 fixed skills from the start, and 3 fixed skills are gradually unlocked depending on the time of return. Completing 1st tower unlocks all Tier1 skills. In the case of former class skills, upon completing the class upgrade, all skills of that tier are immediately obtained. You can get EXP when you get a previously existing class skill book.

Square Location Improvement

: In the square of the residen district, it has a function of outputting three randomly prepared lines. The original conditions are maintained, but the number of dialogues is large, but it is not very helpful, so we reduced the number and reorganized it to focus more on story disclosure and game progress tips. 4th Tower Conent Preview

: Currently, 4th tower contents are being produced at a fast pace. Monster images and skills are almost ready, and a large amount of content will be introduced at once when the originally planned work is completed. The progress content, which has been divided and updated based on the time of return, will be completed with only two updates in the 4th tower. However, it may take a little more time because we prioritize the stabilization of existing content and adjustment of not so good content rather than adding new content. SE Adjustment Notice

: We are currently intensively reviewing the sounds in the game. Sounds that are out of sync with animations, or output too loud or too soft, will be tweaked until the next patch.

In addition to these, small corrections are being made in the details. We are trying to bring out the good feeling of TOD as much as possible in various UI parts, including town animation adjustments.

The picture below is a temporary image of two new classes under development.





These are the developer notes for May.

Minor bugs are still being discovered after entering version 0.4, so translation errors and bugs that are not difficult are being fixed as soon as they are found. If you find any bugs, please report them in the comments or in the workshop.