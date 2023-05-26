 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 26 May 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 24

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed not being able to exit character select and level select with controller in split-screen

  • Changed level editor tip "Level needs 1 start & at least 1 finish!" to be reactive, now mentioning start & finish if those aren't placed yet, mentioning podium if that isn't placed yet, and letting you know everything is all good when you've placed a start, finish, and podium.

Changed files in this update

Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
