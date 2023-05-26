PATCH #2 NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 11325600 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear Owners,

Thank you for everyone for your continuous support, we’re so thrilled of all the feedback and love we’ve received since launch.

Please find below a summary that covers all the issues we’ve addressed in this Patch #2, available now for all Blooming Business: Casino players on Steam.

Made 'Creative' the default option in sandbox mode menu. As a reminder, there are two ways to play the Sandbox: "Creative" , choose between all the different possible casinos from the campaign levels. Set your difficulty, money, number of clients etc. Everything is unlocked from the start. You can choose the client types and VIPs you want and freely build and decorate as you wish. "Endless" , For those who want a bit more challenge. Choose your starting casino, set your difficulty, money, number of clients. Beware, here, you will have to unlock the research tree to have access to all the management bonuses, items, etc.

Level finished / Game over vault now shows the correct value

Fixed an issue where the game was freezing when exiting the Mission to the City Map

Fixed a crash that was happening in 'The Cozyno' level for some users

Fixed spawn condition descriptions on the casino client type information screen

Fixed various Pit Boss related issues including: The 'Lounge Desk' menu can now be accessed after the user starts again the mission while a Pit Boss is executing an order ‘Pit Boss' floor assignment stays the same when they move between the floors



We’re continuing to work on improving the game and address player feedback that we receive. Don’t hesitate to join our Discord to chat with the dev team and continue sharing your suggestions.

We hope you will continue to enjoy playing Blooming Business: Casino!

🎲 Discord

🎲 Twitter

🎲 Youtube

🎲 Instagram

🎲 TikTok