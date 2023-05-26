 Skip to content

CESSPOOL update for 26 May 2023

ORIGINAL ZEALOT

New Boss!

Take on the original zealot in the epicenter to reclaim the CHAMPION'S BAT, Arthur's ultimate weapon!

Who will be the first to succeed?

